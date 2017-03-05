‘I’ll Be Your Everything’ Singer Tommy Page Dead at 46

Tommy Page, whose song “I’ll Be Your Everything” topped pop charts in 1990 before landing a career as a record company executive, has died. He was 46.

According to Billboard, Page was found dead Friday of an apparent suicide.

“We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tommy Page,” said Billboard Entertainment Group President John Amato about the former Billboard publisher. “He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer. Our thoughts are with his family.”

He is survived by his partner, Charlie, and their three children.

New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood, who co-wrote “I’ll Be Your Everything” after touring with the singer-songwriter, expressed their sadness at Page’s passing on Twitter.

“So sad to hear about this,” Knight wrote with a crying emoji. “My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Wood shared the music video to Page’s hit song.

So sad to hear about this.😢#riptommypage. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones — Jordan Knight (@jordanknight) March 4, 2017

Our hearts and thoughts go out to @Tommypage's family. You will be forever missed. Rest In Peace our friend #RIPTommyPage pic.twitter.com/jW4AahUquB — NKOTB (@NKOTB) March 5, 2017

The New Jersey native started his music career as an artist at Sire Records and went on to record nine albums. At the time of his death, he was vice president of music partnerships at the Village Voice.

A kind and wonderful man who helped me a lot early on. Helped pick my first singles. He was and is so loved. RIP my friend. https://t.co/GgaGwoieuA — josh groban (@joshgroban) March 4, 2017

Without Tommy Page there would not have been a Headstrong or Guilty pleasure album. I don't understand, no words #rip love you Tommy — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 4, 2017

Billboard states he previously worked at Pandora and as an executive at Warner Bros. Records, where he worked with artists such as Michael Buble, Ashley Tisdale, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban and Green Day.