Brandon Lee is speaking out about the physical altercation that took place between him and his father, rock legend Tommy Lee, on Monday night. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Brandon claims the fight was fueled by his father’s alleged addiction to alcohol.

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon, 21, tells PEOPLE in a statement provided by his rep Teal Cannaday.

“I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Representatives for Tommy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the rocker tweeted a response directed at his son Wednesday evening denying Brandon’s accusation of alcoholism and intervention claims.

LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m fuckin retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ fuckin years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!! https://t.co/gYHHDX9R5E — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 7, 2018

“LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f—in’ retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f—in’ years I deserve it,” he wrote. “You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!!”

Pamela Anderson had no comment.

A scuffle erupted between the pair on Monday night, resulting in a swollen lip for Tommy, 55, who was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Representatives for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, who arrived on the scene soon after the incident, tell PEOPLE the pair had been arguing about a series of tweets and photos Lee had posted responding to a recent interview given by his former wife — and Brandon’s mother — Anderson. During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that aired Saturday night on ITV, the former Baywatch star, 50, discussed physical abuse she claimed to have endured from Tommy during their relationship.

“Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s— but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention Signed, ‘The abuser’ (who she texts every day & asks for me back),” Tommy tweeted in response, referring to Anderson.

Brandon admits in his statement to PEOPLE that these social media outbursts were the flashpoint of their argument. Brandon, who had been living with Tommy up until the altercation but was not at the scene when authorities arrived, has been named a person of interest in the ongoing investigation for criminal battery. So far no arrest has been made, and authorities tell PEOPLE his attorneys are cooperating fully.

Tommy, however, shared his own version of events on social media. “My fiancée and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” Tommy tweeted on Tuesday. (He and fiancée Brittany Furlan announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day.)

Just hours before his tweet, Tommy posted (and quickly deleted) a selfie of his swollen lips on Instagram with the caption: “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon. Great son!”

In the 911 call of the incident, obtained and released by The Blast, Furlan says, “My stepson and my fiancé got into a fight … [Tommy] didn’t hit his son, his son pushed him. Then [Tommy] asked him to leave and was like, ‘Here’s the door’ and put his arm on his son’s shoulder. His son punched him in the face and knocked him out cold. He’s bleeding … He punched him really hard in the face and he went flying backwards. He’s totally out. Like a light.”

She continued, “My stepson has guns in his room and that’s why I’m freaked out; I just locked the door.” When asked what the fight was about, Furlan says, “[Brandon’s] mom — [Tommy] got mad and posted some ugly photos of her.” She later tweeted, “Violence is NEVER the answer.”