'This Beats Chocolates!' Tommy Lee Reveals Valentine's Day Engagement to Vine Star Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee and girlfriend Brittany Furlan are celebrating a Valentine’s Day they’ll never forget. The Mötley Crüe legend announced on social media Wednesday that he and the Vine star are tying the knot.

“Well this certainly beats chocolates!” Lee, 55, captioned a photo of Furlan’s heart-shaped engagement ring. “Say hello to future Mrs. Lee 🙈💕 #engaged💍.”

Furlan, 31, also shared the happy news via Twitter, posting a pic of the two holding hands — with the sparkler front and center. “Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend,” she wrote.

Her Instagram stories featured an even closer look at the massive rock. “Love,” she wrote. “Can’t stop staring.”

Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend ❤️ #engaged 💍 pic.twitter.com/b8FSbF9eBS — @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) February 14, 2018

Lee and Furlan first sparked dating rumors last summer when they were seen getting cozy while out and about in Calabasas, California. Though they initially stayed mum in interviews, their social media accounts quickly morphed into a mutual love fest in the coming months.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

In January, Lee shared a seaside shot of the pair on vacation in Mexico, writing: “Bye bye CABO!!!! Love you and my baby!”

The first marriage for Furlan, it will be the fourth for Lee. The rocker has famously been wed to model Elaine Bergen, actress Heather Locklear, and Pamela Anderson — sharing sons Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20, with the Baywatch star.