Tommy Lee Claims Son Brandon, 21, Assaulted Him: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Tommy Lee and 21-year-old son Brandon allegedly got into a physical altercation that left the rocker with a bloody lip.

PEOPLE confirms officers of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident at Lee’s Calabasas, California, home on Monday evening. The Mötley Crue band member was transported to the hospital that same night.

Authorities say Brandon, whose mother is Pamela Anderson, has been named a person of interest in the ongoing investigation and has been cooperating with the police. No arrest has been made.

“My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” Lee tweeted on Tuesday about the reports regarding the incident. (Lee and fiancé Brittany Furlan announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day.)

Brandon and representatives for Anderson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tommy Lee and son Brandon David M. Benett/Getty

Just hours before his tweet, Lee posted (and quickly deleted) a selfie of his swollen lips on Instagram with the caption: “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon. Great son!”

Also on Tuesday, Lee shared footage of an untidy room on Instagram Story, claiming it was his son’s.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Brandon spoke out on Instagram Story, saying, “As I get older, I have started to realize that there are very few people you can trust … that’s my super depressing thought for tonight. Just thought I’d share it and be a d—.”

Brandon was reportedly “defending himself” from his father who was allegedly intoxicated, according to TMZ.

On the same night as the alleged incident, Lee responded to a recent interview by Brandon’s mother in which she talked about Lee abusing her.

“Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s— but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention Signed, ‘The abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back),” he tweeted, referring to Anderson.

Lee and Anderson also share 20-year-old Dylan Jagger.