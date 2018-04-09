Tommy Lee's Assault Case Against Son Brandon Dismissed by Los Angeles District Attorney

Rock legend Tommy Lee‘s physical assault case against his son Brandon has been dismissed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, PEOPLE has learned.

TMZ was the first to report that the 21-year-old will no longer face charges for the alleged scuffle with his father in early March. A spokesperson for the D.A. tells PEOPLE that they will not be moving forward with the case “due to victim unavailability.”

Representatives for Tommy and Brandon have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the dismissal.

The pair allegedly engaged in a physical altercation at the Mötley Crüe drummer’s Calabasas, California, home on March 5. Tommy, 55, was transported to the hospital that same night.

The following day, Tommy posted (and quickly deleted) a selfie of his swollen lips on Instagram captioned, “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon. Great son!”

Representatives for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, who arrived on the scene soon after the incident, previously told PEOPLE the pair had been arguing about a series of tweets and photos Lee had posted responding to a recent interview given by his former wife — and Brandon’s mother — Pamela Anderson. During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that aired on ITV, the former Baywatch star, 50, discussed physical abuse she claimed to have endured from Tommy during their relationship.

Brandon then released an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in which he claimed his father is battling alcoholism and he tried to set up an intervention.

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon said in a statement provided by his rep, Teal Cannaday. “I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Lee denied the allegations the same day, tweeting: “I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f—in’ retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f—in’ years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here.”

A family friend corroborated Brandon’s statement, telling PEOPLE that although Tommy was once sober for five years, he “definitely has a taste for partying.”

“Brandon is genuinely concerned, and Tommy is in such denial,” said the friend.

However, an insider close to the rocker calls Brandon’s allegations “deflection.”

“He has a few drinks here and there,” the insider said. “But for 30 years he lived out of a duffel bag to support his family. He can have a few drinks here or there.”