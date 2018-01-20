Tom Petty's Daughter Insists Her Father Wasn't a Drug Addict Despite Accidental Overdose

Following the news that Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose, his daughter Annakim shared a social media message insisting her father hadn’t been a drug addict.

“Thomas Earl Petty lived a million lifetimes in one. He over came much psychic pain from an abusive childhood by transforming his anger into the greatest rock n roll band ever. My dad in the past openly overcame a crippling drug problem with no shame,” daughter Annakim, 35, shared on Instagram Friday, shortly after news of her father’s autopsy was made public.

“His recent death is tragic yet he died from doing what he loved and what will continue to keep his spirit alive. Touring with a broken hip because he would have it no other way. He loved performing. There are no hypothetical questions I love my dad and feel he is an immortal badass,” she wrote.

“The amount of pain his hip caused was beyond a normal surgery. He is at peace out of pain I thank you for respecting my family’s privacy and inviting love during this shocking new chapter. My dad loved his life and left behind so much love in his music for us to share. Invite love listen to Tom Petty. He passed away with his family in a room filled with love. I feel very connected to him,” Annakim concluded her message.

In a statement posted on the late singer’s website Friday evening, his family said the 66-year-old had been using a number of medications, including opioid pain medication fentanyl.

Petty died of “multi-system organ failure” caused by “mixed drug toxicity,” according to the autopsy report, released on Friday by the Los Angeles County Coroner. During an examination on Oct. 3, the medical examiner found fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl. Petty was also suffering from coronary artery atherosclerosis and emphysema.

“Our family sat together this morning with the Medical Examiner – Coroner’s office and we were informed of their final analysis that Tom Petty passed away due to an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications,” Petty’s family said in a statement, signed by widow Dana and daughter Adria, 42.

Petty’s longtime manager previously released a statement at the time of the musician’s death explaining that Petty suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, on Oct. 2 and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived.

“Unfortunately Tom’s body suffered from many serious ailments including emphysema, knee problems and most significantly a fractured hip. On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full-on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his overuse of medication,” the family said in their statement.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office completed an autopsy on Petty in October, but the official cause of death required further examination at the time.

“We knew before the report was shared with us that he was prescribed various pain medications for a multitude of issues including fentanyl patches and we feel confident that this was, as the coroner found, an unfortunate accident,” the family said on Friday.

Fentanyl is the same opiate that killed Prince in 2016. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that fentanyl is 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin. Classified as a Schedule II drug by the federal government, its medical uses are typically pain management following surgery or for chronic pain.

“As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications,” the Petty family continued.

“On a positive note we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career,” they said. “He was extremely proud of that achievement in the days before he passed.”

The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman is survived by his wife, Dana, his daughters Adria, Annakim, 35, and his stepson Dylan, 24.