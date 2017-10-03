Revisit Tom Petty and Prince’s Classic Performance of ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony often brings together once-in-a-lifetime combinations of musicians — and the 2004 iteration was no different. Late rockers Tom Petty and Prince joined forces with Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne, and more to perform George Harrison’s beloved Beatles anthem “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

Petty, who died Monday at 66, had a close relationship with Harrison. The two collaborated, along with Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Bob Dylan, in the popular act the Traveling Wilburys, in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

The rendition of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” became legendary for Prince’s fiery guitar solo, but Petty imbues the song’s verses with rugged life. “Olivia Harrison [George’s widow] asked me if I would come along and induct George,” Petty recalled to the New York Times in 2016. “I was told, ‘Well, Prince is going to play too,’ and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s fantastic.’”

“Tom was a tender southern gent in life, a poet and a music master on stage,” Harrison’s family tweeted following Petty’s death. “He had a rocking chair wisdom that brought everything back down to earth. We will love and miss him for the rest of our days. Our thoughts are with his family and all the💔 s. Olivia and Dhani.”

