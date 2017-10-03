ONE LAST RUN

In 2017, Petty and The Heartbreakers kicked off a 40th anniversary tour. But for a group who'd spent years in the studio and on the road, it was looking like this could be a final hurrah. "I'm thinking it may be the last trip around the country," Petty told Rolling Stone. "It's very likely we'll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don't think so. I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We're all on the backside of our sixties. I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can. I don't want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that's a lot of time."