See Tom Petty’s Last Show Just One Week Before His Sudden Death

On Monday, Tom Petty died in Los Angeles at the age of 66 after suffering a full cardiac arrest, and his fans who were lucky enough to have seen the “American Girl” rocker play some of his last shows earlier this year have started sharing their memories on Twitter.

Petty’s longtime manager released a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

In honor the 40th anniversary of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Petty and the band hit the road for a cross-country tour, which started in April and ended just one week before his death.

Petty told Rolling Stone at the time that he was “thinking this may be the last trip around the country… I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking this might be the last big one.”

“Got to see Petty in April. He was everything I’d hoped he’d be and more. Grateful. The tunes will live forever,” wrote one fan.

Another fan, who saw Petty’s last show at the Hollywood Bowl, was still in shock at how quickly after Petty died. “I just…I JUST SAW Tom Petty last week?!”

Got to see Petty in April. He was everything I'd hoped he'd be and more. Grateful. The tunes will live forever. pic.twitter.com/udjUSJbuvE — Brad Beheler (@BradBeheler) October 2, 2017

So appreciative that I had the opportunity to see Tom Petty this summer for the 40th anniversary tour #FavoriteShow #RIP pic.twitter.com/CvaSZgrefM — Chris Kendrick (@CKendrick86) October 2, 2017

This is worse Monday I can remember. Just seen the man a few months ago with my wife. Fantastic show. R.I.P Tom Petty 🎸 pic.twitter.com/ABoOECvwuk — Liberals R Nazis (@reallyo1) October 2, 2017

Absolutely grateful to get to say that I got to see and work for Tom Petty this year. Tomorrow never knows. RIP to a music icon. pic.twitter.com/iX4B92yRlL — al (@adillllllo) October 2, 2017

I am so glad I saw Tom Petty in concert in April. He is literally one of my musical hero’s. RIP Tom — Raleigh Keegan (@raleigh_keegan) October 2, 2017

I finally saw Tom Petty after 25 years this summer. I’m grateful I did but I thought it would be the first of a few. Gutted. #riptompetty pic.twitter.com/HQm1duVaBl — Heart & Hand (@ibroxrocks) October 2, 2017

My video of Tom Petty’s last show ever last Monday. I hate this. I grew up on your music. I’m so glad I got to experience this. pic.twitter.com/dIIrpOxvyl — Courtney (@CourtneyXCrowe) October 2, 2017

I just…I JUST SAW Tom Petty last week?! pic.twitter.com/vez4OJWx9F — Jaime Lopez (@Lopeezie) October 2, 2017

Petty was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night after suffering a full cardiac arrest, TMZ reported. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that the rock legend was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support and his pulse returned. Later the decision was reportedly made to remove him from life support after it was found that he was lacking brain activity.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirm to PEOPLE that they were dispatched to the Malibu home of an unconscious male early Monday morning and transported him to a local hospital. The Blast confirmed a 66-year-old man was transported from an address matching Petty’s.