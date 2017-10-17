Tom Petty Laid to Rest in a Private Service Held at Lakeside Shrine and Meditation Garden

Tom Petty‘s family and friends honored the late singer in a private service on Monday in Pacific Palisades, California.

The late singer’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette Petty, shared photos on Instagram of the ceremony at Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine, a temple, shrine, and meditation garden where Beatles band member George Harrison’s funeral was also held in 2001.

According to the temple’s website, the grounds were closed to the public on Monday.

“The dark of the sun we will stand together,” AnnaKim Violette, 35, captioned a photo of a black and white photo of her late father that was on display. In addition, she shared a picture of her and sister, Adria Petty, at the service, writing: “We care about each other and love our bad ass father.”

Anna Kim Violette also posted a photo of the Golden Lotus Archway, which frames the Mahatma Gandhi World Peace Memorial, an outdoor shrine where a 1,000-year-old Chinese stone sarcophagus holds a portion of the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi.

The rock legend died Oct. 2 after suffering cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. He was 66.

Petty’s longtime manager released a statement to PEOPLE saying, “On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

The following day, Petty’s younger daughter AnnaKim Violette, 35, shared a message of gratitude for the support she received after her father’s sudden death, writing on Instagram that “the amount of pain you feel will one day be the amount of joy you [experience].”

“I want to thank the hospital for [their] privacy, compassion, medical care,” she added. “Thank my family for only bringing love to the room. Friends for [their] around the clock emotional [support]. Fans for [their outpouring] of love and respect for my family’s space and privacy.”

She continued, “My heart feels open and light years closer to my loved ones. The body dies but the [love] grows forever. Invite love.”

Born and raised in Gainesville, Florida, Petty — who recently wrapped a 40th anniversary North American tour — dropped out of high school to pursue music with his band Mudcrutch, which included future Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench.

Petty’s first albums were rowdy enough to be shoehorned in with the emerging crop of punk and new wave bands of the late 1970s and early 1980s, but despite the Heartbreakers’ bar-band swagger, Petty’s sensibilities were equally folksy and country-inflected. The band initially broke through in England, where their success provided a push for the group’s self-titled debut; essential Petty cuts like “Breakdown” and “American Girl” became radio hits.

He was married to Jane Benyo for 22 years before the duo split in 1996. Petty shared two daughters with Benyo — Adria, a film director, and AnnaKim Violette, an artist.

In 2001, he wed Dana York Epperson, whom he met in 1991 when she attended his concert.

Before kicking off his 40th anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers earlier this year, Petty — who took home three Grammys and received 18 total nominations over his lengthy career — told Rolling Stone it would likely be his “last big one.”

“I’m thinking it may be the last trip around the country,” he told the outlet. “We’re all on the backside of our sixties. I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road.”