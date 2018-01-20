Tom Petty‘s family has revealed the iconic rocker died of an accidental drug overdose.

In a statement posted on the late singer’s website Friday evening, his family said the 66-year-old had been using a number of medications, including opioid pain medication Fentanyl.

“Our family sat together this morning with the Medical Examiner – Coroner’s office and we were informed of their final analysis that Tom Petty passed away due to an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications,” the statement, signed by widow Dana and daughter Adria, 42, read.

Perry’s longtime manager previously released a statement at the time of the musician’s death explaining that Perry suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, on Oct. 2 and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived.

“Unfortunately Tom’s body suffered from many serious ailments including emphysema, knee problems and most significantly a fractured hip. On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full-on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his overuse of medication,” the family said in their statement.

Tom Petty performing in February 2008 Streeter Lecka/Getty

RELATED: The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Brief History of Tom Petty’s Songs in Movies and TV

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office completed an autopsy on Petty in October, the official cause of death required further examination at the time.

“We knew before the report was shared with us that he was prescribed various pain medications for a multitude of issues including Fentanyl patches and we feel confident that this was, as the coroner found, an unfortunate accident,” the statement continued.

Fentanyl is the same opiate that killed Prince in April. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that fentanyl is 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin. Classified as a Schedule II drug by the federal government, its medical uses are typically pain management following surgery or for chronic pain.

RELATED: Tom Petty Laid to Rest in a Private Service Held at Lakeside Shrine and Meditation Garden

“As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications,” the Petty family statement read.

Adding, “On a positive note we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career. He was extremely proud of that achievement in the days before he passed.”

WATCH: Elton John, John Mayer, Big & Rich & More React to Tom Petty’s Death

The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman is survived by his second wife, Dana York; his daughters Adria, 42, Annakim, 35; and his stepson Dylan, 24.