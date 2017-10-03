Hollywood is mourning Tom Petty after the Grammy winner died from cardiac arrest on Monday. He was 66.

Petty’s longtime manager released a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

“It’s shocking, crushing news,” Petty’s friend and Traveling Wilburys bandmate Bob Dylan told Rolling Stone in a statement. “I thought the world of Tom. He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

The “Free Fallin‘” singer, who fronted Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, was reportedly found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night after suffering a full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement officials told the outlet the rock icon was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support and his pulse returned. Later the decision was reportedly made to remove him from life support after it was found that he was lacking brain activity.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirm to PEOPLE they were dispatched to the Malibu home of an unconscious male around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night who was transported to a local hospital. The Blast confirmed a 66-year-old man was transported from an address matching Petty’s.

“I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted to know what it felt like to fly,” wrote John Mayer on Twitter.

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

R.I.P. Tom Petty 💔 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 2, 2017

I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.

Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

No……not Tom Petty. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.#RIPTomPetty — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) October 2, 2017

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He's was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist. — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) October 2, 2017

I've just heard the news about Tom petty….I can't fully comprehend this news. Tom petty was everything to me. I'm devastated. — lanzo (@babyhaim) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty. Thank you for the rock & roll, and for getting me through, and for being the soundtrack to my life for the past 32 years. — John Moreland (@JohnMorelandOK) October 2, 2017

This hurts so much. Crying my eyes out all the way back to Nashville. I love you @tompetty 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/tn4TyAw3bu — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty was one of the biggest inspirations for me as a musician. This one will hurt for a long time. Truly one of the sweetest people on earth. Rest In Peace brother. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) October 2, 2017

I can't think of an important moment in my life without an accompanying Tom Petty song. Every night we walk off stage to his music. So sad. — Jason IsBOO (@JasonIsbell) October 2, 2017

We miss you already Tom Petty. A true Heartbreaker 🖤 — matty (@Truman_Black) October 2, 2017

Hey everyone TOM PETTY IS NOT DEAD!! Let's all send him healing energy!!! #prayfortompetty A post shared by Juliette Lewis (@juliettelewis) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Petty first rose to fame in 1976 with his group, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with hits including “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” “Refugee” and “I Won’t Back Down.” He was also a member of the supergroup collective the Traveling Wilburys in the late ’80s alongside Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.