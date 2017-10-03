Sheryl Crow Dedicates Concert to ‘Tom Petty’s Memory’

Sheryl Crow paid touching tribute to Tom Petty, an obvious sonic predecessor and admitted influence Monday night. The singer was performing at the 2017 espnW Women + Sports Summit when she said to the crowd, “I would be remiss if I didn’t say that we’re all playing with really heavy hearts tonight. Not only about Vegas, but [also] losing somebody you love so much and that has inspired us.”

She continued, introducing “If It Makes You Happy,” off her 1996 self-titled LP. “We’re just grateful to get to play together and be together and to be up here sharing with you guys. I think it’s always a great opportunity to get to be in the room with each other when other people are going on to the great beyond. We’re playing in Tom Petty’s memory and we’re gonna play a song that, I guess, in some ways, is inspired by the way he played. I just was a big fan.”

The 66-year-old rock legend died Monday evening. His longtime manager confirmed the news to PEOPLE via a statement: “On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader, and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates, and friends.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com