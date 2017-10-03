Tom Petty's Daughter Sends Thanks to Hospital Staff, Family and Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' After His Death

Tom Petty‘s youngest daughter is expressing her gratitude for the support she received during the final day of her father’s life, writing on social media, “The amount of pain you feel will one day be the amount of joy you [experience].”

“I want to thank the hospital for [their] privacy, compassion, medical care,” wrote AnnaKim Violette, 35, on Instagram, alongside a selfie. “Thank my family for only bringing love to the room. Friends for [their] around the clock emotional [support]. Fans for [their outpouring] of love and respect for my family’s space and privacy.”

She continued, “My heart feels open and light years closer to my loved ones. The body dies but the [love] grows forever. Invite love.”

Petty died on Monday evening after suffering massive cardiac arrest at age 66.

His longtime manager released a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived.”

“He died peacefully at 8:40p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

The “Free Fallin’ ” singer shared Violette with his first wife Jane Benyo, who he was married to for 22 years before they split in 1996. The couple also shared an older daughter, Adria.