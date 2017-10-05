Tom Petty’s Cause of Death Under Investigation: Report

The cause of Tom Petty‘s sudden death is still under investigation.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office completed an autopsy on the late singer Tuesday, but the cause of death will require further examination, department spokesman Ed Winter told the Associated Press. According to the outlet, Petty had not seen a doctor in six months, no foul play is expected and toxicology results may take weeks to surface.

The rock icon was 66 when he died Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” the musician’s longtime manager told PEOPLE in a statement late Monday night. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman is survived by his second wife, Dana York; his daughters Adria, 42, Annakim, 35; and his stepson Dylan, 24.