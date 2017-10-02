Tom Petty, 66, Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Full Cardiac Arrest: Report

Tom Petty was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night after suffering a full cardiac arrest, TMZ reports. Law enforcement officials tell the outlet that the 66-year-old rock legend was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support and his pulse returned. Later the decision was reportedly made to remove him from life support after it was found that he was lacking brain activity.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirm that they were dispatched to the Malibu home of an unconscious male around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night and transported him to a local hospital. The Blast confirmed a 66 year old man was transported from an address matching Petty’s.

Though his current condition is unknown, he was found in critical condition.

Fellow music star Sheryl Crow tweeted her well wishes to Petty, saying “I love you so much. You are in my prayers.”

Petty first burst onto the music scene in the 1976 with his group, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The band scored a string of hits over several decades, including “American Girl,” “Free Falin’,” “Refugee” and “I Won’t Back Down.” He was also a member of the supergroup collective the Traveling Wilburys in the late ’80s alongside Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Last Monday, Petty concluded his extensive recent tour—which kicked off on April—at the Hollywood Bowl. In December he admitted to Rolling Stone that the trek, done to honor the 40th anniversary of the Heartbreakers’ debut, would likely be “the last big one.”

“We’re all on the backside of our 60s,” he continued. “I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time.”