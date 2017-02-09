Tom Jones Is Not Dating Priscilla Presley, Rep Says, As They’re Spotted Together After Wife’s Death

Reports of a romance between Sir Tom Jones and Priscilla Presley have been shot down by the rep for the 76-year-old singer.

Jones’ wife of 59 years, Melinda Rose Woodward – known as Linda – died at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles in April of last year after battling cancer. They had one son, Mark, who is Jones’ manager.

Rumors that Jones and the former wife of Elvis Presley were dating swirled after the pair were spotted together during an outing in Hollywood. When asked by The Sun about their dinner at Craig’s Eatery, Jones coyly said, “We have been friends for a long time. She’s a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together.”

However, a spokesperson for Jones tells PEOPLE that the longtime pals are not an item.

“Priscilla Presley and Tom have known each other for many, many years,” the spokesperson said via the ITV press office. “They are part of a wider social group that occasionally meet up for an evening out. There is no more to the story than that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sir Tom Jones’ Wife of 59 Years, Melinda Rose Woodward, Dies After Cancer Battle

The Voice UK judge befriended Elvis in 1965, remaining close with him and Priscilla, 71, until the King of Rock’s death in 1977.

Elvis and Priscilla dated for eight years before marrying in 1967 and soon after welcoming their only child, daughter Lisa Marie. Six years later, the couple divorced due to the singer’s substance abuse issues and infidelity.