Say It Ain't So! Watch Tom DeLonge React to Hearing a Blink-182 Hit Blare at Baseball Game

Tom DeLonge was slightly uncomfortable when a Blink-182 song blared over the loudspeakers during a baseball game he attended on Mother’s Day — but kept his sense of humor about it.

The former band member, 42, sat in the crowd for an MLB game between the San Diego Padres and St Louis Cardinals on Sunday, when the rock band’s hit song “All the Small Things” got everyone on their feet dancing and singing along … but him.

Instead, DeLonge decided to stay seated, shaking his head, as he captured the “awkward” moment and shared it to social media.

DeLonge parted ways with Blink-182 in 2015 just before the band’s drummer Travis Barker’s eighth annual Musink Festival in Orange County, California, and was later replaced by Alkaline Trio’s guitarist-singer Matt Skiba.

RELATED: Blink-182 Announce Vegas Residency

“We were all set to play this festival and record a new album and Tom kept putting it off without reason,” bassist Mark Hoppus and Barker said in a statement after the show. “A week before we were scheduled to go into the studio, we got an email from his manager explaining that he didn’t want to participate in any Blink-182 projects indefinitely, but would rather work on his other non-musical endeavors.”

Tom Delonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus at MTV's First Annual Super Bowl Tailgate Spectacular in San Diego. John Shearer/WireImage

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“No hard feelings, but the show must go on for our fans,” Hoppus and Barker continued.

Last month, DeLonge revealed Angels & Airwaves — a band he’s fronted since 2005 — will be releasing a new album.

Early days still but the newest blink-182 songs sound like they pick up where Take Off Your Pants and Jacket left off. — snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ (@markhoppus) May 7, 2018

Blink-182 has also confirmed they’ve been in the studio creating some new music, which sounds a lot like material off their classic album Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, according to Hoppus. Additionally, the band announced a 16-date residency at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, which kicks off May 26 and will run through Nov. 17.