TLC Postpones European Leg of World Tour as Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins Battles 'Severe Physical Pain'

TLC is postponing the European leg of their world tour as Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins continues to recuperate from a neck injury, the group announced in a release shared to Facebook on Tuesday.

“Chilli and I are very disappointed that we have been left with no choice but to postpone our debut European tour,” Watkins said in the statement. “We would like to thank our fans for staying so loyal and ensure them we will be back just as soon as we can reschedule.”

Watkins injured her neck and is “suffering from severe physical pain,” according to the release. “The cervical disc problems in her spine have advanced to the point of having significant pain due to nerve compression. She is currently working with her orthopedic surgeon who recommended the postponement.”

The European leg of the tour was originally scheduled to begin on Oct. 16 in Hamburg, Germany, and continue for a month before a final show in the U.K. in November. European dates are currently being rescheduled, and fans can return their tickets at the point of purchase for a full refund.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE exclusively excerpted Watkins’ new memoir, A Sick Life — TLC ‘n Me: Stories from On and Off the Stage, in which the star opened up about her debilitating battle with sickle cell disease.

“I have to worry about it every day of my life,” Watkins, 47, said. “You can be in so much pain you get delirious.”

Watkins was just a child when she was diagnosed with sickle cell disease – which causes red blood cells to stick to vessel walls, blocking blood flow and preventing oxygen from reaching tissues; the lack of oxygen can damage organs and cause pain so severe it requires hospitalization.

In her memoir, however, Watkins stood strong: “My life, my sick life has been tinged with illness. But I refuse to be defined by it.”

TLC’s tour postponement comes just a few days after Watkins revealed that her cousin, Eddie Russell Jr., 25, was shot to death by police officers 18 times. The Peoria Police Department in Illinois released a press release on their Facebook page last Friday, alleging Russell Jr. was shot and killed in front of his home as he was “advancing towards officers with a handgun” after allegedly being linked to a local robbery.