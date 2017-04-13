This story originally appeared on EW.com.

Scrubs be warned: TLC is back.

After announcing plans for their fifth and final album, the group has released the first single “Way Back,” reminiscent of their ’90s R&B heyday. The song is billed as a collaboration with Snoop Dogg, though he can’t be heard on the currently released version.

Set for a June 30 release, the upcoming album will be the group’s first since 2002’s 3D and the death of original member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. The long-awaited project comes thanks to over $430,00 raised from a Kickstarter fund.

Along with Naughty by Nature, Montell Jordan, and Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, TLC will perform on this summer’s I Love the ’90s Tour.

Listen to the track above.

