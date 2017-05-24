After Miley, Tish Cyrus Jokes She Worried About Daughter Noah Going into Music, Too: ‘I Am Not Going Down This Road Again!’

Even though she’s got a family full of entertainers, Cyrus matriarch Tish had hesitations about her youngest daughter, Noah, pursuing a singing career, too.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, Tish — mom to TV personality Brandi, 29, Metro Station frontman Trace, 27, Grammy-nominated singer Miley, 24, and model Braison, 23 — opens up about 17-year-old Noah’s recent rise to fame.

“She played a random coffee shop, she just got the bug, and that was that,” Tish, 50, says Noah following her father Billy Ray and siblings’ footsteps. “I was like, ‘You have to be 18! You are not doing this! I am not going down this road again!'”

Despite Tish’s initial concern, she’s warmed up to Noah launching her music career, which is taking off with the release of her first two singles “Make Me (Cry)” and “Stay Together.”

“Miley’s always been Noah’s biggest fan. Miley’s always like, ‘I can be in a room until Noah walks in!’ She truly has always had something very special. She probably is the funniest person I know,” Tish — who recently launched a new candle line, Original Scent, adds of Noah. “After she started playing in that coffee shop a few times, all of a sudden, a producer was there and reached out to her to write with her, and it just spiraled into this. She’s worked her butt off now for a year and a half, really getting in, writing. She’s been in the room on about every song and written on [her upcoming album]. She’s worked hard, and it’s paying off.”

Like her younger sister, Miley is working on new music, too, having returned from a hiatus with new single “Malibu,” which was partly inspired by rekindling her romance with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

“She’s in such a great place. I mean, she’s just so happy, and she’s grown up so much,” says Tish, who stars with her oldest daughter Brandi on a new Bravo design show, Cyrus vs. Cyrus.

Tish says Miley’s forthcoming, still-untitled new album is a passion project.

For more on Tish Cyrus, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

“Miley wrote every single song on the album by herself. She helped come up with all the melodies. And I love that Miley doesn’t think, ‘I’m gonna do this because it’s gonna get played on the radio,'” says Tish. “She truly does music that she wants and loves and means something. She’s just like, ‘I never want to write or record anything that doesn’t mean something and help change the world.’ And that’s who she is, and I love that about her.”

With her whole family’s success, the famous mom says, “I’m so proud of all my kids. I’m like, ‘I did something right!'”