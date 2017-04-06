Tameka “Tiny” Harris may finally be addressing the reason she filed for divorce from husband T.I. — and it has a lot to do with trust.

In a new trailer for the final season of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle shared with PEOPLE, Harris is asked whether she feels like the trust in her relationship was broken.

She responds: “Trust, a lot of things…Right now we’re just building that back up.”

Harris, 41, filed for divorce on Dec. 7, but the divorce hearing in March was halted when the court realized T.I., 36, had never been served the divorce papers.

“There’s big changes going on in our relationship,” Harris admits in the clip, adding, “Love don’t last forever, I guess.”

The two married in 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida, and have three children together: King, 12; Major Philant, 8; Heiress Diana, 11 months.

Tiny also has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, 20, from a previous relationship, and T.I. has three children — Messiah, 17, Domani, 15, and Deyjah, 15 —from previous relationships, as well.

Tiny also shares in the clip: “There’s no doubt [T.I.] loves his kids, but I ask myself, ‘Is that enough?'”

“For the first time in a long time, I’m free to pursue anything that I want,” she continues. “There are things in life that I still want to accomplish.”

The two appear to be open to the possibility of dating other people, as T.I. hints to Harris: “There may be somebody in the bedroom,” and she responds, “Well, she’s going to have to get out of here.”

Despite the pair’s marital struggles, T.I. says three things will always remain the same — “God, family, hustle.”

T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle premieres Monday, April 17 at 10 p.m. ET.