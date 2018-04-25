Tina Knowles Lawson Poses with 'Talented' Tiffany Haddish Following 'Who Bit Beyoncé' Controversy

Looks like there’s no bad blood between Tiffany Haddish and Beyoncé‘s family in the aftermath of the #WhoBitBeyonce controversy.

Tina Knowles Lawson shared on Instagram Tuesday that she joined a book club, and their first read was none other than the comedian’s collection of personal essays, The Last Black Unicorn. Not only did Beyoncé’s mom read the book, but she posed for a photo with its author, who stopped by to chat and answer questions for the group.

“Just joined a great book club and how exciting is it that the talented, author Tiffany Haddish came and answered questions about the book ‘The last Black Unicorn,'” Knowles Lawson captioned a smiling photo with Haddish. “i devoured this book the first week it came out . It was very inspiring , open, hilarious , sad , and helped me to understand the foster care system. A great read. ❤”

Knowles Lawson continued to praise Haddish when she shared a video of the book club members posing with Haddish, holding up books and mugs.

“Tiffany was so kind as to attend and answered questions about the book and her inspirational journey,” she wrote. “This strong , resilient young woman is incredibly smart and intuitive . She is also kind and a diamond in the rough, ❤i really Enjoyed her tonight. ❤”

Despite his wife’s warm welcome to the Girls Trip star, Richard Lawson told PEOPLE Now earlier this month that he felt Haddish “took advantage” of the situation that led to everyone wondering who bit the pop star.

“Listen, drop it, that’s my suggestion. Drop it, it’s just a bunch of crap,” he said. “I think Tiffany just took advantage of a moment [and] tried to move the needle for her own thing.”

“There’s nothing to it,” he continued.

During a recent interview with GQ, Haddish revealed the epic story behind her infamous selfie with the Queen Bee that was captured during a post-JAY-Z concert party.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish said before adding, “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

“So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him,” she continued. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

But after the unidentified actress approached Haddish later that night to tell her to stop dancing, she gave Beyoncé a heads up that she wasn’t afraid to scuffle.

“I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that,” Haddish claimed she told Beyoncé,” but the “Run the World” singer calmed her down, telling her to go on with her night and just “have fun,” which led to their selfie.

Aside from the bite, it also appears the same actress was also getting too close to Beyoncé’s husband at the bash.

Haddish previously said in a preview for TV One’s UNCENSORED, “[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’”