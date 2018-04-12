Tina Knowles Lawson is celebrating three happy years of marriage to Richard Lawson.

The fashion designer and mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles shared a photo of herself and Lawson, 71, on Instagram from their wedding in 2015, when they both wore white as they held hands and walked down the aisle to a cheering crowd.

Knowles Lawson, 64, looked radiant in a bodice-hugging white dress with a gold belt and carried a white bouquet of flowers.

“Cannot believe it has been 3 years since we did the damn thing !!!! Walking on air ❤❤ I love you with my whole being and you feed my soul❤❤Happy Anniversary Baby❤❤” she wrote in the caption.

Lawson also shared a heartwarming Instagram collage of the two while tagging his children, Bianca and Landon Lawson, alongside his step-children — Solange Knowles and Beyoncé — as well as Kelly Rowland.

“3 years anniversary with Queen T, 38 year friendship, 4 Amazing Daughters, 1 Incredible Son, 3 Kingly Son-in-Laws, 5 unbelievable grand children. LIFE IS GOOD,” he wrote in the caption. “@mstinalawson@kellyrowland @saintrecords @beyonce@biancajasminelawson @landonlawson_.”

The pair said “I do” aboard a yacht in Newport Beach, California, on April 12, 2015. They were surrounded by close friends and family, including Solange and Beyoncé as well as their husbands, Alan Ferguson and JAY-Z.

“It couldn’t have been more perfect,” the businesswoman told PEOPLE at the time.

“To walk down the aisle and see all my friends and family and to see my handsome man standin’ there, and to know that at 61 you can still find love and have a magical day like that it was really beautiful,” she said.

The couple has granddaughter Blue Ivy to thank for their marriage.

“We went on a boat with Beyoncé and JAY-Z for her birthday, and when we came out one night dressed to go to dinner, Blue said, ‘Oh, ya’ll look beautiful. When are ya’ll getting married?’ ” Knowles Lawson told PEOPLE.

“Richard said, ‘Oh, Blue, soon. Do you approve?’ And she said yes,” she added. “That’s the first time we talked seriously about getting married.”