Battle of the Exes: A Timeline of 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox's War of Words

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox’s ongoing battle has reached a full inferno.

On Monday, Fox stirred the pot when revealing excerpts from her forthcoming book Every Day, I’m Hustling— billed as equal parts memoir and self help book drawn from her own life experiences — characterized her sex life with the rapper as “PG-13.”

In the book, obtained by PEOPLE, she writes about how “cherished and special” their intimate moments were. The 53-year-old actress also divulges that “Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him.”

Still, those comments made 50 Cent just a lil’ bit upset. The rapper, 42, clapped back on Instagram that same day, writing, “I’m waking up to this s—, that was 14 years ago. smh who does this? What the f—!”

Since the pair dated in 2003, their horrendous public spats have left fans with more than 21 questions as to why they have so much criticism towards one another.

Here’s a detailed timeline of their past and present drama:

September 2005

After ending their short-lived relationship, Fox opened up on The Tyra Banks Show about why she felt she’d been painted in the press as the bad guy after the breakup. “No, it wasn’t the press…it was him!” she told Banks, adding that he’d been accusing her of using their relationship as a publicity stunt. Of his accusations, “I just considered that ghetto love,” she said. “It was his way of dealing with the break-up.” Still she admitted to Banks that the rapper was “the love of my life.”

December 2009

50 Cent himself took to Banks’ couch years later to reveal that he and longtime ex Fox had smoothed things over. He said during the show that he’d even offered Fox a spot in one of his music videos. It was an offer she accepted and the next year she portrayed none other than his ex in the video for his song “Do You Think About Me”.

50 Cent and Vivica Fox Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

October 2015

Fox and 50 Cent resurrected their bad blood in 2015 when she outwardly questioned his sexuality on national television.

The controversy first started in October 2015 when Fox made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen asked Fox — who stars on and produces Empire, a rival to 50’s Starz drama Power— about 50 Cent’s now-deleted Instagram post that blamed Empire’s dip in ratings on plot lines that featured too much “gay stuff”.

Fox replied, “First of all, you know the pot called the kettle black is all I’m saying,” which led viewers to believe she was insinuating that 50 Cent was gay. “We had a great time,” she elaborated. “He just seems like he’s got something that’s not quite clear.”

In response, 50 Cent attacked Fox via social media, sharing unflattering photos, including one of her donning a low-cut dress with the words “really bad boob job!” written over the picture.

“B—h remember when you told me f—k Halle Berry and you could have played all the roles she did better then her? And I just looked at you like what the f—k kind s—t did you take? LMAO,” he wrote alongside the photo. He then later took to Twitter to call Fox “crazy.”

November 2015

Fox continued to stand her ground despite the backlash.

“I voiced my opinion, but I’m the kind of person where if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. I was just really, really sick and tired of hearing the B.S. about Empire and especially about the gay storyline,” she told PEOPLE of the exchange in November 2015. “And I’m not going to take it back, because Lee Daniels, Taraji and Terrence Howard are very good friends of mine, and they are my costars. And I’m a stand-up kind of babe, so I stood up for them and I don’t regret it whatsoever.”

Fox then said that 50 looked like a “booty snatcher” when he appeared on a 2010 November XXL cover with Soulja Boy, again intimating that he is gay.

Let me say this!! Wasn't speaking about @souljaboy only my EX and his antics! I apologize for that to @souljaboy https://t.co/32oy4AH4gY — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) November 9, 2015

September 2016

The exes let their feud go for a little while, but 50 Cent reignited it in September 2016 when he shared a split photo of a woman with botched plastic surgery and Fox.

“I don’t know why people would want to cross me. I would stay out of my way, if I wasn’t me because I’m gonna keep winning,” he captioned the photo. “I think they do it for attention then get more attention than they want. I told you POWER was the show to watch. Now Empire lol forget it.” December 2016

Things died down for a bit, until the rapper appeared on Watch What Happens Live in December 2016. Naturally, Cohen sparked the fire by asking 50 about his ex’s comments about his sexuality.

“I said to myself, personally, I said, ‘Oh no! ‘Cause I let her lick my ass, she thinks I’m gay!'” 50 said.

And the fire was ignited. Fox blasted 50 on Instagram, posting a meme about him and proposing a challenge: to appear on an episode of Watch What Happens Live together settle their beef for good.

“Tell you what @50 Cent since you keep on telling that lie!! I challenge you to let’s both go on @bravowwhl and we can put this to rest!!” she wrote. “That NEVER happened and you know it QUEEN! But keep on telling them how u like it tho!! Let me know when u ready cause I am!! Part 2: Crazy how you 4got that u paid me to be in ya Video and went on the radio saying you did wrong by me! Boy oh boy when that VAULT opens up its gonna be good! I’ve got a great memory.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

January 2017

Fox’s new revelations about their sex life come over a year after she revealed they made peace in January 2017 when they ran into each other and squashed their beef at a New York Knicks’ game.

“Someone has to be the bigger person,” the Empire star told host Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show. “I hated to have beef with him, but I let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk. I told him, ‘I will always love you. We’re not meant to be together, but I’ll always have love for you.'”

“I walked to him and I said, ‘Happy New Year,'” she added. “It is so time for this to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth.”

And it was all a relief — for a short time.

“Listen…I will always have love for him,” Fox told Williams. “As much as we’ve been through, I will always have love for him. I’ve said he was literally like…my true love.”