Thumbs Up! Tim McGraw Steps Out Smiling After Scary Onstage Collapse During Ireland Show

One day after collapsing onstage during a music festival in Ireland, Tim McGraw is on the mend.

Looking very fit, the country superstar was spotted leaving his hotel in London with wife, Faith Hill. McGraw, 50, offered a hearty thumbs up to awaiting photographers.

On Sunday, McGraw cut his set short at the Country to Country festival in Dublin after being weakened due to dehydration. According to Rolling Stone, the singer dropped to his knees after performing his song “Humble & Kind.” The outlet also reported that Hill, who was also performing at the event, then addressed fans and said her husband was “super dehydrated” as a result of their busy tour schedule.

She added, “I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage.” A fan account shared a video of the moment to Instagram.

McGraw’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement, “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.”

“He and [wife Faith Hill] thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon,” the statement continued.

McGraw and Hill, 50, were participating in the three-night country music festival with multiple stops. The couple performed Friday in London, England, and Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland, before Sunday night’s show in Dublin.

The couple is next scheduled to bring their joint Soul2Soul tour to Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.