A week after collapsing onstage due to dehydration, Tim McGraw is using his sense of humor to update fans on his recovery.

The country singer, 50, shared a photo of him taking part in one of his favorite hobbies on Instagram and Twitter Monday. “Hydrating!” McGraw wrote along with an underwater action shot of him deep-sea fishing.

He appears to be on vacation with his wife Faith Hill as he also shared photos of his spouse of over 20 years sunbathing with a towel over her face and body on their boat.

On March 11, the father of three cut his set short at the Country to Country festival in Dublin, Ireland, during which he dropped to his knees after singing his song “Humble & Kind” at the concert. Hill, who was the co-headliner at the festival, told fans shortly after the incident that her husband was suffering from dehydration.

McGraw has shared his passion for deep sea diving with fans and followers as he often shows off his catches of the day and shirtless poses on social media. Most recently, he closed out 2017 with a trip to a private island in the Bahamas where he spent his days getting snappers and hogfish.

His underwater activities may be his new form of exercise as he joked about spending less time in the gym following the collapse. “I gotta cut short my workouts,” he said, two days after the incident.

The couple is next scheduled to bring their joint Soul2Soul tour to Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.