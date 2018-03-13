Tim McGraw Jokes 'I Gotta Cut Short My Workouts' as He Arrives Back in U.S. After Collapse

Tim McGraw may be looking to spend a little less time in the gym.

Following his mid-concert collapse in Ireland, the country singer, 50, spoke out for the first time, joking about taking it easy during his workouts when he was spotted arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday evening.

When asked how his post-show health condition, McGraw said, “Good, man,” as he added that the health scare was due to “lots of flying and dehydration,” as seen in a video obtained by TMZ, which showed him returning from Europe with his wife Faith Hill.

McGraw also said, “I gotta cut short my workouts,” while Hill, 50, stated her husband was “super dehydrated.”

Before returning to the U.S., he was spotted leaving his hotel in London and offered a thumbs up to waiting photographers.

On Sunday, the father of three cut his set short when he dropped to his knees after singing his song “Humble & Kind” at the Country to Country festival in Dublin.

“Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine,” his rep told PEOPLE in a statement.

“He and [wife Faith Hill] thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon,” the statement continued.

McGraw and Hill were participating in the three-night country music festival with multiple stops. The couple performed Friday in London, England, and Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland.

They are scheduled to bring their joint Soul2Soul tour to Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.

Ten years ago, in 2008, McGraw cut out alcohol entirely and focused on his fitness by completing two workouts a day for up to two hours at a time.

“I do [the] elliptical. Or a treadmill. I will go back and forth between those two. On tour, I do that routine in the morning and in the afternoon, I do a CrossFit routine and all the guys in the band do it with me,” the three-time Grammy winner told PEOPLE in 2013. “It is two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon. Sometimes it gets into three hours because we are loving what we are doing.”

McGraw previously said that feeling of exhaustion keeps him from drinking after the show.

“For so many years, I would go do the show and right before you finish the show, you would feel like you were just getting warmed up and you were just getting in gear and you wanted to go and do it another hour,” he said.