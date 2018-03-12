Tim McGraw Collapses During Ireland Concert Due to Dehydration

Tim McGraw cut his set short at the Country to Country festival in Dublin, Ireland, after collapsing onstage due to dehydration.

McGraw’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement, “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.”

“He and [wife Faith Hill] thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon,” the statement continued.

The 50-year-old country singer dropped to his knees after singing his song “Humble & Kind” at the concert, according to Rolling Stone.

Rolling Stone reported that Faith Hill, who was also performing at the event, then addressed fans and said her husband was “super dehydrated” as a result of their busy tour schedule. She added, “I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage.” A fan account shared a video of the moment to Instagram.

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to McGraw via Twitter.

“Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were awesome in Dublin tonight!” one concertgoer wrote. “Tim had a bad bout of dehydration and needed some care, thank God he was OK. What a trooper, to do so much when feeling so poorly. A spectacular show with a sad ending, but Faith came out and ended the show with grace.”

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were awesome in Dublin tonight! Tim had a bad bout of dehydration and needed some care, thank God he was OK. What a trooper, to do so much when feeling so poorly. A spectacular show with a sad ending, but Faith came out and ended the show with grace ❤❤ — 🎬Paul Berney🎵 (@Paul_Berney) March 12, 2018

I'm not leaving the @3arenadublin until I know Tim McGraw is okay! 😥 — Anna Frances (@kennedy_annaf) March 11, 2018

Sending thoughts and prayers out to @TheTimMcGraw wishing him a speedy recovery. 🤠🙏🏽 — Ryan Carter (@RyaCart91) March 12, 2018

Wishing #TimMcGraw the best (and plenty of rest) after collapsing on-stage in Ireland.… https://t.co/9yfj0kxSPw — Johnny Stockton (@Johnny_Stockton) March 12, 2018

@TheTimMcGraw Get Well Soon Tim 🙏🏼 sending lots of love and well wishes ❤️ @C2Cfestival #C2C2018 #timmcgraw get the H2O into ya! 💦 thanks for a great concert @FaithHill ❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/mzZLdDogPt — Joanne M (@joanneevansmcd) March 11, 2018

McGraw and Hill, 50, were participating in the three-night country music festival with multiple stops. The couple performed Friday in London, England, and Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland, before Sunday night’s show in Dublin.

The couple is next scheduled to bring their joint Soul2Soul tour to Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.