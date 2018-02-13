Tiffany Haddish Reveals Beyoncé Stepped In When an Actress Got Too Close to JAY-Z

Beyoncé, it seems, will protect what is hers — especially her husband.

According to the “Crazy in Love” singer’s new friend, Tiffany Haddish, the mother of three was not impressed when an actress got too close to her husband, JAY-Z.

In a preview for TV One’s UNCENSORED, Haddish went into detail about seeing the moment Beyoncé warned a woman away during a party after the rapper’s concert.

“I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit,” Haddish said. “And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z.”

“[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that,” Haddish clarified. “But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'”

“So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet,” the comedian said. Haddish did not reveal the name of the actress.

The night the alleged encounter took place seems to be the same night the Girls Trip actress took her epic selfie with Beyoncé — and how the singer stopped her from getting into a fight at the after party – seemingly with the same actress.

“I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig,” Haddish told Vulture in January.

Haddish’s smooth move worked and the two took a selfie together, which quickly went viral once the actress posted it on Instagram. But it didn’t come without a little constructive criticism from the Grammy winner.

“We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm,’” Haddish said. “But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’ ”