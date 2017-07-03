Tidal Lifts Restrictions on Who Can Hear New JAY-Z Album

In honor of the 4th of July, all Tidal subscribers are now free to listen to JAY-Z’s new album, 4:44, as they please.

The album, which was released on June 30, was originally only available to Tidal subscribers who signed up for the service before June 26 or Sprint customers. Not surprisingly, many fans were disappointed about that… especially if they had to learn it the hard way.

“I signed up for Tidal solely to listen to a [JAY-Z] album, which turns out is the only thing I can’t listen to on Tidal,” Mark Ronson tweeted.

Well, problem solved. “Celebrate the 4th of July with 4:44 and ‘Footnotes for The Story of O.J.’ – streaming now for ALL TIDAL users, courtesy of Sprint,” read a newly released message on the rapper’s official Facebook page.

The footage features Michael B. Jordan and JAY-Z discussing “being black in America.”

“Response to JAY-Z’s 4:44 has been unbelievable from Sprint and existing TIDAL members who have been able to exclusively stream the album since Friday,” Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said in a statement. “Now anyone who joins TIDAL can experience JAY-Z’s innovative new work. Of course, Sprint customers and those who switch to Sprint can continue to enjoy a six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi on us.”

