T.I. and Tiny have pressed pause on their split.

A divorce hearing was scheduled Wednesday morning in Georgia, but the matter was removed from the calendar when the court realized the rapper had never been served with divorce papers, TMZ reports.

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 41, filed for divorce back on Dec. 7, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“On and off since they first met” in 2001, the divorce filing has yet to get in the way of family time. The pair has spent several holidays together, including Christmas and Valentine’s Day

“I don’t think they will ever get divorced,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “I believe they spent Valentine’s Day at Chick-fil-A!”

In order to move forward with the divorce, Tiny will have to prove T.I., 36, was served the papers.

“I wouldn’t say all is right with them, but I don’t think a divorce will ever happen,” the source adds.

The two married in 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida, and have three children together: King, 12; Major Philant, 8; Heiress Diana, 11 months.

Tiny also has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, 20, from a previous relationship, and T.I. has three children — Messiah, 17, Domani, 15, and Deyjah, 15, — from previous relationships, as well.