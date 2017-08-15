This Is Us returns this September with a new season — and, hopefully, some answers about how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies. But before that happens, fans will also have the chance to relive all of the teariest, most emotional moments from season 1. The show’s season 1 DVD arrives in stores Sep. 12, and is followed a few days later by the This Is Us official soundtrack.

Curated by This Is Us show-runner Dan Fogelman, the soundtrack contains 20 songs, many of which fans will remember from accompanying the show’s most emotional moments. The pilot’s use of Sufjan Stevens’”Death With Dignity,” for example, foreshadowed the show’s exploration of death, and now leads the soundtrack.

“It’s an emotional show, and these songs bring out more emotions under the scenes,” music supervisor Jennifer Pyken told EW.

Star Mandy Moore also has an entry on the tracklist, along with Paul Simon and Cat Stevens, among others. Check out the full tracklist below. The This Is Us soundtrack hits stores Sep. 15, and season 2 premieres on NBC Sept. 26.

This Is Us (Music from the Series)

1. “Death With Dignity” – Sufjan Stevens

2. “You Can Call Me Al” – Paul Simon

3. “Willin’” – Mandy Moore

4. “Can’t Find My Way Home” – Blind Faith

5. “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” – Stevie Wonder

6. “The Calvary Cross” – Richard Thompson & Linda Thompson

7. “Watch Me – Labi Siffre

8. “The Wind” – Cat Stevens

9. “Come Talk To Me” – Goldspot

10. “Blues Run The Game” – Jackson C. Frank

11. “If Only” – Maria Taylor (featuring Conor Oberst)

12. “Northern Sky” – Nick Drake

13. “If I Ever Was A Child” – Wilco

14. “Because Of You” – Gene Clark

15. “Evergreen Cassette (Tape Mix)” – Goldspot

16. “Without You” – Badfinger

17. “The World’s Smiling Now” – Jim James

18. “Photograph” – Ringo Starr

19. “We Can Always Come Back To This” – Brian Tyree Henry

20. “This Is Us Score Suite” – Siddhartha Khosla

