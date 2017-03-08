Groove Along to the This Is Us Cast's Birthday Playlists – and Create Your Own

Birthdays are a big deal for the big three.

This Is Us is launching a new birthday playlist generator to celebrate the annual celebrations of the show’s stars – and its fans.

The generator pairs music and birthdays by allowing This Is Us viewers to enter their birth month and date in order to curate a Spotify playlist of tunes that first hit the airwaves on that day. After creation, playlists can be shared through Facebook and Twitter, so friends and family can listen along – or create their own.

In honor of the This Is Us birthday playlist generator’s launch, leads Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Jon Huertas (Miguel) created their own.

Moore – who was born in April 1984 – shares her special day with the release of “Rock Me Baby” by Mighty Joe Young and “Rewrite” by Paul Simon, among others. Meanwhile, Metz – who celebrates her birth on Sept. 29 each year – can jam out to “Naturally” by Selena Gomez or ask “Why are you so obsessed with me?” with Mariah Carey.

Have a listen to my #ThisIsUs inspired birthday playlist & create yours here👇🏻 https://t.co/Wpv5otVweZ — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 8, 2017

Loving my #ThisIsUs inspired birthday playlist! Create yours here https://t.co/yOqdIhlqZ4 — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) March 8, 2017

Check out my #ThisIsUs inspired birthday playlist and create your own! https://t.co/m1XN5xp3a8 — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) March 8, 2017

Check out my #ThisIsUs inspired birthday playlist and create your own here https://t.co/Wop6A8IAhk — Jon Huertas (@Jon_Huertas) March 8, 2017

In all, the site curates playlists from nearly a million Universal Music Group songs.

So cue up your playlist and say “Wee!!!”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.