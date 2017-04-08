Inside The Weeknd and Selena Gomez’s Kiss-Filled Night Out at a Friend’s Birthday Bash

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez couldn’t keep their hands to themselves on Friday night.

The hot couple had a PDA-filled night out at a birthday bash in the Hollywood Hills hosted by the Weeknd for Canadian rapper Belly.

The star-studded party — held at a private residence — included guests like Drake, French Montana, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, and Amber Rose.

As partygoers sipped on Grey Goose cocktails like Le Grand Fizz, High Five, Le Melon Mule, Grey Goose VX, the Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) and Gomez were snuggly — kissing and cuddling in the tented backyard.

Gomez, 24, looked sexy in a dark-colored dress with lace-up front and back — had her hair pulled back in a low ponytail.

The Weeknd, 27, kept it casual in a jacket with “Legend Of The Fall” embroidered on the back

They arrived at the event just before 11:40 p.m., socializing with friends Simpson and Ross and making their way around the indoor/outdoor space.

The two remained playful and affectionate all night, whispering to one another and smooching. Though the Weeknd did appear visibly miffed at one point, their lip-locking never stopped — with the singer planting a sweet kiss on his girlfriend’s nose in one adorable moment.

The lovey-dovey duo even took a selfie, with Gomez kissing The Weeknd’s cheek. He later posted to Instagram.

At one point, Gomez stood and danced for her beau, moving her body to YG’s “Why You Always Hatin’?”

Of course, those who have been following the pair know their PDA night out isn’t new. Since they began dating in early January, they’ve been spotted smooching nearly everywhere they go — making their romance known on social media.

Most recently, Gomez joined the Weeknd in Argentina, Colombia and Brazil, where he was touring.

While they enjoyed their time on Friday night, the rest of the party was poppin’.

Drake rolled up to the house in a Maybach with Big Sean. Wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, he hung with the birthday boy by the DJ booth for a bit before chatting with pal French Montana and a handful of girls.