How the Weeknd Helped Selena Gomez Recover from Her Kidney Transplant: ‘One of Her Biggest Supports’ Says Source

Selena Gomez had a strong support system during her recent kidney transplant, including boyfriend The Weeknd.

A source close to the 25-year-old tells PEOPLE that the R&B star — born Abel Tesfaye — did all he could to help his girlfriend recover after she underwent surgery following complications from the chronic autoimmune disease Lupus.

“Abel has been one of her biggest supports. She had been traveling with him on his tour and he was off during her surgery and right after during her recovery,” the insider says.

“He’s been very caring and it’s meant a lot to her to have him by her side.”

Gomez revealed the transplant news in an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a photo of herself and her friend, Francia Raisa — who donated a kidney — next to each other in hospital beds.



“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote in the post. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

The insider says that Gomez is “feeling much better” in the wake of the operation.

“She was feeling really lethargic and worn out before the surgery,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “The surgery was a couple months ago so she’s been recovering and is in a much healthier place now. Her close group of girlfriends have all been there for her”

Earlier this week, another source told PEOPLE that The Weeknd scheduled performances around Gomez’s medical emergency.

The Weeknd was in between dates of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour from July 22 through Aug. 6, then again until Sept. 6.

The Grammy winner’s Grey Goose-sponsored show was canceled last-minute on Aug. 26 — and though he was initially announced as a performer for the 2017 MTV VMAs, he was a no-show Aug. 27 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.