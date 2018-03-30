Here's Why Fans Think The Weeknd's New Album Is All About Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid

Is The Weeknd singing about his past relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid on his latest album?

Just as fans pick apart Taylor Swift‘s songs for clues about her previous relationships, listeners of The Weeknd’s new six-song EP My Dear Melancholy are doing the same since the Grammy winner dropped the new tunes late Thursday night.

Part of that is because it’s the first solo new music The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) has released since his split from both women. His last album, 2016’s Starboy, came out in November of that year — just as he and Hadid announced their split after dating for just under two years.

The Weeknd’s split from Gomez, meanwhile, came in October 2017 after dating for 10 months.

Failed relationships dominate the themes in My Dear Melancholy, with tracks like “I Was Never There” and “Hurt You.”

One song, “Call Out My Name,” seemed to be squarely about Gomez in fan’s eyes — especially a line that had many listeners questioning whether The Weekend considered giving Gomez, 25, a kidney when she needed a transplant last year.

“I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he sings.

WHEN HE SAID “I ALMOST CUT A PIECE OF MYSELF FOR YOUR LIFE” DOES THAT MEAN HE WOULD HAVE GIVEN HER HIS KIDNEY — Sarah (@yagrlsar) March 30, 2018

The Weeknd: I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied. I almost cut a piece of myself for your life. Selena Gomez: pic.twitter.com/dfE76mFh93 — Kevin Figz (@kevinfigman) March 30, 2018

The Weeknd was really about to give Selena Gomez his kidney omg lawd pic.twitter.com/EX8K0oMJsM — SKINNY LEGEND☕️ (@skinnylegendz) March 30, 2018

Another song, “Privilege,” talks about someone who had an affluent upbringing who he regrets ending things with — a tune that reminded some fans of Hadid, 21.

Privilege is clearly about Bella — El Bichan (@RandyBarter) March 30, 2018

Privilege is about Bella. First verse got me crying laughing — FREAKJAWN (@freakjawninc) March 30, 2018

the weeknd is really out here singing directly to bella hadid wow — j (@gucciandior) March 30, 2018

Meanwhile, “Wasted Times” — in which The Weeknd sings about the regret he feels missing out on time with one girl that he spent with another girl — had fans thinking the song was about The Weeknd’s move from dating Hadid to dating Gomez.

"wasted times, i spent with someone else, she wasn't even half of you, reminiscing how you felt" omggggggggggg this is clearly referencing about bella the weeknd selena pic.twitter.com/XEH2JtndHi — Sophie (@sophieesticated) March 30, 2018

Wasted Times by The Weeknd is basically talking about how Selena basically sucked compared to Bella Hadid and how she could still get it — Bradley Byrd (@ByrdsPOV) March 30, 2018

wasted times is literally about the weeknd talking about how selena wasn’t bella hadid but he tolerated her oh my god — 🖤 (@harryisahoney) March 30, 2018

No matter what, fans were happy to have The Weeknd putting out new music again after months of teasing it on his social media accounts (he was featured on a track from the Black Panther soundtrack, too).

On Thursday, the “Starboy” singer announced on he was releasing his new project sooner rather than later.

While the musician neglected to include any further details about the release, he did share what appears to be the album artwork — a close-up shot of his face — which he simply captioned, “tonight.”