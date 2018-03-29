New Album on the Way? The Weeknd Teases Release of My Dear Melancholy 'Tonight'

The Weeknd may be dropping his new album imminently.

The 28-year-old “Starboy” singer announced on Thursday he’ll be releasing a new project called My Dear Melancholy sooner rather than later.

While the musician neglected to include any further details about the release, he did share what appears to be the album artwork — a close-up shot of his face — which he simply captioned, “tonight.”

Throughout the week, the singer has been teasing the release of the project, posting a series of videos captioned “mastering,” and sharing a screenshot of a text message with creative director, La Mar Taylor on Wednesday asking, “should we drop Friday? I’m indifferent to be honest.”

Forbes also reported that fans of the musician had spotted a poster advertising the project in London, which seemed to suggest My Dear Melancholy would be a new album. “New Album from The Weeknd, Available Now” the poster read, according to photos shared by fans online.

While The Weeknd was featured on a track from the Black Panther soundtrack, My Dear Melancholy will likely be his first solo musical project since his split with Selena Gomez in October 2017, after dating for 10 months.

Following the breakup, the 28-year-old deleted all photos of her from his Instagram account.