The Weeknd Isn't Serious with Anyone Despite Coachella PDA with Ex Bella Hadid: Source

Starboy is single and ready to mingle.

A source close to The Weeknd confirms to PEOPLE that the 28-year-old singer — né Abel Tesfaye — is enjoying the single life and isn’t serious with anyone.

This comes after multiple sources confirmed that he and ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid were packing on PDA at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up during weekend one of the desert festival, which he was also headlining.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long,” an onlooker said of the pair, who split in November 2016 after dating for just under two years.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

On Tuesday, the model, 21, denied a report that she and The Weeknd were “kissing all night” at a Coachella afterparty. “It wasn’t me,” Hadid wrote on Instagram, her comment captured by the popular “Comments by Celebs” Instagram account.

The Weeknd’s new album, My Dear Melancholy, appears to be partially inspired by the heartbreak he experienced in the aftermath of his relationship with Hadid.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

In “Wasted Times,” he brings up imagery of a girl who was an “equestrian” — likely referencing Hadid, who was forced to give up on her dreams of competing in the 2016 Olympics in the equestrian shows because of her Lyme disease.

In addition, he seemingly referenced his other ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, whom he dated for 10 months after parting ways with Hadid.

Neilson Barnard/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

During his Coachella performance on Friday, The Weeknd gave an emotional performance, visibly breaking down in tears while singing “Call Out My Name” and “Privilege” which are two songs assumed by fans to be about his past relationship with Gomez.

“Call Out My Name” specifically has a line that had many listeners questioning whether The Weeknd considered giving Gomez, 25, a kidney when she needed a transplant last year. “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he sings.

Meanwhile, “Privilege” has the three-time Grammy winner singing about helping an ex through her suffering as she took “two red pills to take the blues away, away, away” — a line fans speculate might have to do with Gomez’s treatment for depression and anxiety and the two-week program she completed in January 2017 to address her issues.