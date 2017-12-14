The Voice Heads Into Finale Week: All About the Show's Successful Winners (and Runner-Up!)

The Voice season 13 is quickly coming to a close, and one lucky winner will take home $100,000 and a contract with Universal Records Group. But while several have been given the opportunity at stardom, only a select few have turned that into blossoming success.

Though she fell short of taking home the grand prize on season 2, success followed runner-up RaeLynn when coach Blake Shelton became her mentor and her 2017 album WildHorse hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Album chart.

Season 3 winner Cassadee Pope went from performing live in front of a couple hundred on The Voice stage to hundreds of thousands while touring with some of the biggest names in country music like Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and Tim McGraw — and being nominated for a Grammy. The “Wasting All These Tears” singer, 28, performed her and Chris Young‘s duet “Think of You” at the 2017 awards.

And continuing the streak, season 4 winner Danielle Bradbery took home the prize at the mere age of 16 and is now signed to Taylor Swift‘s record label. After hitting the Top 15 with her single “Heart of Dixie,” Bradbery just released her sophomore album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, earlier this month.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But it’s not all country! Season 9 winner Jordan Smith was an overnight success, with his 2016 album Something Beautiful selling over 54,000 copies and marking it the biggest debut album ever for a Voice winner.

On Tuesday night, The Voice season 13’s finalists Brooke Simpson, Addison Agen, Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow were announced on a live results episode, and will go head to head for the grand prize in next week’s episode.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.