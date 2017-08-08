The Voice Season 13 Advisors Revealed: Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Jonas, Kelly Rowland and Rascal Flatts

The next season of The Voice is about to be a family affair.

PEOPLE can confirm the celebrity musicians who will serve as season 13 advisors. Miley Cyrus will be joined by her father Billy Ray Cyrus, while Joe Jonas will assist Adam Levine, and Rascal Flatts will team up with Blake Shelton on the hit NBC reality series.

Joining new judge Jennifer Hudson, who served as the winning coach on last season’s The Voice UK, is Kelly Rowland, who is currently a coach on the Australian version.

Miley, 24, announced the big news on Instagram Monday, along with the hashtag: #TeamDad.

And Rascal Flatts happily declared, “When @blakeshelton asks you to be guest mentors on @NBCTheVoice, by gosh, you do it!”

Rowland also took to Twitter, writing, “SO excited to be joining my girl @IAMJHUD this season on @NBCTheVoice as an advisor.”

DAD ALWAYS HAS THE BEST ADVICE! Which of course makes him the perfect advisor!!!!!! @billyraycyrus #TeamMiley! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Watch it @joejonas I can tell those are your adorable little feet. Don't you dare park there…😡 A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Mainstays Levine and Shelton reunite with returning coach Cyrus, who was an advisor to all the coaches in season 10, as well as host Carson Daly.

Last season, Luke Bryan, Céline Dion, DJ Khaled, John Legend and Shania Twain served as advisors.

The Voice premieres on Sept. 25 at 8 pm on NBC.