Gwen's Back! Take Your First Look at The Voice Season 12 Coaches

Gwen returns!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the official artwork from the upcoming 12th season of The Voice is here, and long-time judge Blake Shelton has been reunited with his lady, Gwen Stefani.

The pair famously met during the seventh season of the show but didn’t truly bond until the ninth, when both were going through upheavals in their personal lives — Shelton had split with fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert, while Stefani divorced from husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale. They went public as a couple in November 2015.

The duo also performed their duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” for the first time on season 10.

In December, Shelton, 40, admitted that he wanted Stefani, 47, to come back “for obvious reasons,” (a.k.a. LOVE), as well her ability to broaden the show’s musical spectrum.

“As far as Gwen as a coach, there’s never been a coach that represents the style of music that Gwen does.”

Sundance Head Wins Season 11 Of The Voice!

Despite his status as a five-time victor (his protégé Sundance Head most recently took him the highest honor), Shelton claims that he was not behind the decision to return Stefani to the big red chair.

“I’d like to sit here and tell you that I’m a powerful guy but I have nothing to do with her coming back as a coach,” Shelton said continued. “We were high-fiving and partying.”

The 12th season will also see the return of Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, who has served as a coach since the show’s American debut in 2011. After completing her first season this year, Alicia Keys will also return for another round.

Additionally, Access Hollywood announced Monday that Shelton’s close pal Luke Bryan will serve as his advisor.

Season 12 of The Voice will premiere on Feb. 27.