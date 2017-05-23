The Voice Finale: The Final Four Reflect on Their Journey

Each of The Voice’s finalists have already charted on iTunes, garnered thousands of fans and worked with some of the biggest musicians in the industry — but the ultimate prize they’ve been working toward is still up for grabs.

On Tuesday, one out of the final four contestants — Lauren Duski, Chris Blue, Aliyah Moulden and Jesse Larson — will be crowned the winner of Season 12.

Before then, the final four will take the stage to perform with their idols in a night full of star-studded performances. After Monday’s show, they shared how they’re getting ready for the biggest night of their lives.

Lauren Duski — Team Blake

The show’s resident queen of country ballads may be experiencing “Deja Vu” as she sits at the number one spot of the iTunes chart for a second week in a row.

During Monday’s show, Duski introduced her original song “Deja Vu” to the world.

“I picked that one because I feel like that’s my most vulnerable song,” she explained. “I was nervous for the original performance but I feel like I can rest easy knowing that I’ve done every thing that I wanted to do with the show. I feel like I’ve shown the world who I am truly as Lauren Duski and the artist I want to be.”

She continued: “I can’t wait to share more original music and hit the ground running in Nashville — now the real work begins.”

Though Duski has continuously delivered stunning performances throughout the course of the show, she “never expected to make it this far.”

“Between the friendships and the family that I’ve made here, I feel like I can’t lose no matter how [the finale] pans out,” she said. “I’m incredibly thankful and honored to be able to share music with the world for one last week.”

Now, she has the chance to perform with a group she loves — Little Big Town.

“Blake broke the news to me over FaceTime that I was performing with Little Big Town and I was freaking out because I’ve been a fan of them for a long time,” Duski said. “I’m really honored to be able to sing with them.”

Aliyah Moulden — Team Blake

This powerhouse singer may only be 15 years old, but she’s sure to make a mark in the pop world one day.

“I feel like I’ve won already,” Moulden said of her experience on the show. “I feel so grateful that I’m here and so humbled. I can’t believe that I’ve made it this far at 15.”

She added: “It has just been a crazy experience for me.”

Moulden is gearing up for her performance with Alessia Cara, and the two are a perfect match in terms of age and talent.

“The success that she has had at such a young age is super inspiring for somebody like me trying to make it in the industry,” Moulden said. “We practiced together and she was also one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. That really showed me that even the most successful people could still be so down to earth.”

Regardless of what happens, Moulden finds comfort knowing she has a great coach. Shelton even tapped his contestant and Season 11 winner of the show, Sundance Head, to perform on tour with him, and continues to support former contestants Raelynn, Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbury, who’ve gone on to country success.

“Blake always takes care of his contestants win or lose every season so I’m very grateful that I have a coach like him,” Moulden said.

Chris Blue — Team Alicia

Not only has Blue impressed audiences with his vocal chops week after week, but also with his dance moves.

And when it comes to the finale, he wants to win — but not for the reason you may think.

“I’m going to be honest with you, it’s important to me [to win],” Blue said. “I would love to win because of everybody who has poured in love and support — my family and my coach. I want it for them more than I want it for myself.”

On Monday, Blue closed the show with a massive performance of Janet Jackson‘s hit, “Rhythm Nation.”

“I just pray that everything I produced on that stage was enough for America to say, ‘We want him,'” he said.

Blue has often been compared to Usher by his coach — and now, he’ll have a chance to sing “Everybody Hurts” side by side with the crooner.

“Usher is the guy — I told him, ‘Dude, I’m a straight man, but I love you,'” Chris laughed. “It’s going to be really, really special.”

Jesse Larson — Team Adam

No matter what happens during the finale, this soulful singer says he already won by making it into the top four.

“I personally feel like I have won because I have come so far,” Larson said. “I don’t think of it so much as a competition, I think of it as an opportunity to create great music and do it on a large platform. That has always been my goal in life — to share the gift of music with as many people as I can. I think I have accomplished that.”

He continued: “I am never going to quit doing music and nothing is going to change that, no matter the outcome.”

Levine has dubbed Larson the “the white CeeLo Green” — and now, he’s preparing to perform with the former Voice coach.

“I have a ton of respect for CeeLo Green,” he said. “I love all of his music so to even be compared a little bit to him and his sound is a huge honor to me.”

If Larson is crowned the winner of The Voice, it won’t be his only new title — he’ll soon be “dad” as his wife is expecting their first child!

The Season 12 winner of The Voice will be announced Tuesday during a two-hour live finale at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.