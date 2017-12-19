The Voice's Final Four Look Ahead to the Season 13 Finale – How They're Gearing Up for the Big Night

The Voice’s final four — Chloe Kohanski, Addison Agen, Brooke Simpson and Red Marlow — are one step closer to finding out who will be crowned the winner of season 13.

But before the results are announced on Tuesday, the finalists will take the stage during the star-studded finale to perform with their idols.

Brooke Simpson, Addison Agen, Red Marlow and Chloe Kohanski Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After the live show on Monday, the contestants looked back on their journey throughout the competition and revealed how they’re gearing up for the big night.

Chloe Kohanski — Team Blake

Chloe Kohanski Trae Patton/NBC

It’s no surprise that the Voice’s resident queen of ’80s and ’90s rock songs stayed true to her sound during her final performances on the show.

Kohanski took the stage on Monday with her coach, Blake Shelton, for a fun duet of Roy Orbison’s “You Got It” and a solo rendition of Kim Carnes’ 1981 hit “Bette Davis Eyes.”

She performed an original song, “Wish I Didn’t Love You” (written by Audra Mae Butts, Mike Daly and Jonas Jeberg), which sounded like a modern version of a ’80s power ballad.

But before she auditioned for the show, Kohanski said she was close to giving up on music.

“I wasn’t making any money, [and] I was just playing to the same 20, 30 people in a small bar every weekend,” she said. “I was like, ‘Is anyone going to see me or hear me?’ So I tried out for The Voice.”

Now, Kohanski has the chance to perform one of her favorite songs “White Wedding” — which she said is on the playlist she listens to every morning while getting ready — with legendary rocker Billy Idol himself.

“He was just so genuine,” Kohanski said of meeting Idol in rehearsals. “It was hard for me to want to hear myself sing because I just wanted to listen to him sing the whole song. It was incredible. I got to tell him how much his voice has impacted me as a musician — someone with such grit and such rasp. He doesn’t have a lot of control in the best way.”

No matter the outcome on Tuesday, Kohanski said she’ll always credit The Voice for giving her a platform.

“I wasn’t even really allowed to dream this big before because I didn’t have the money or the team,” she said.

Addison Agen — Team Adam

Addison Agen Tyler Golden/NBC

This soulful singer-songwriter may only be 16 years old, but she has already made strides in bringing folk music back into the spotlight.

During Monday’s show, Agen sang Tim McGraw‘s “Humble and Kind,” and struck the crowd and the coaches when she got emotional towards the end of her performance.

“How could you not cry singing that song?” Agen explained. “The lines that really got me are, ‘When the dreams you’re dreaming come true’ as I’m standing in the middle of a stage with my dreams around me. I’m really surprised I made it that far without crying.”

She also performed Glen Hansard and Market Irglová’s “Falling Slowly” with her coach, Adam Levine and an original song, “Tennessee Rain” written by Angelo Petraglia and Larry Gottlieb, that was a perfect fit for her voice.

Agen said she has recognized how much she has grown since her very first blind audition.

“I was like, ‘Wow. Your range is so small,'” she said. “It has grown so much, and I’ve grown as a person more than anything and then as an artist.”

Now, she’s getting ready to perform with Norah Jones in the finale.

“She’s such a sweetheart,” Agen said. “It’s so funny because she isn’t really a fan of cameras and I was like, ‘So why did you come here?’ She was like, ‘Because of you! Your voice is so amazing.'”

Brooke Simpson — Team Miley

Brooke Simpson Tyler Golden/NBC

Simpson is the first of her coach Miley Cyrus‘ contestants to ever make it to the finale, and it’s well deserved after she has impressed viewers week after week with her vocal chops.

On Monday, Simpson gave a powerful performance of the classic Christmas carol “O Holy Night” that was reminiscent of her breakthrough performance of “Amazing Grace” on the Dec. 3 show. She then switched gears to perform “Wrecking Ball” with her coach.

“Me and Miley, we are the dream team,” Simpson said. “We know how to collaborate with each other. Tonight it was funny. I was pumped because I’m about to sing one of my college anthems and she comes over to me like, ‘I don’t know why but I’m a little nervous.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t be nervous!’ I just start affirming her and she’s like, ‘Wait, when did you become the coach?'”

She performed an original song, “What Is Beautiful” (written by Chelsea Lena Silon, Robert John Richardson and Bianca Atterberry), which spoke to her background as a full-blooded Native American.

Simpson can’t wait to perform with Sia during the finale and said she was surprised to meet the woman behind the stage persona.

“She’s such a special person, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to see her face,” Simpson joked. “She literally walks in with her robe on and her hair pulled back! She’s just an incredible person.”

Red Marlow — Team Blake

Red Marlow Tyler Golden/NBC

This country crooner stuck to his traditional sound and church influences for his final performances.

He performed Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love” and teamed up with Shelton for a performance of Brad Paisley‘s “I’m Gonna Miss Her.”

Marlow said he’s not worried that Shelton has another contestant, Kohanski, in the running for the title of The Voice since he already feels like he won.

“I think Blake definitely knows me,” Marlow said. “I’m 40 years old. He needs to push Chloe as hard as he can. Chloe is very young and she can be a superstar. There are different ways Blake can help me. It’s not that I don’t want to win because I’d love to win, but I want to see the best person win. I feel like being as young as they are, they have such a huge future ahead of them.”

He added: I’ll be just as happy for any one of those girls to win, in fact, I’ll be happier because I know how it’s going to change their lives. I’m already a winner at this point. I’m just blessed and so happy to be here.

Marlow also debuted his original song, “I Pray” (co-written by Larry McCoy) on the show, and is excited for fans to see his performance with Vince Gill during the finale.

The Season 13 winner of The Voice will be announced Tuesday during a two-hour live finale at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.