A Complete Guide to Every Winner of The Voice

In celebration of Chloe Kohanski's recent triumph on Season 13, let's look back at all of the winners of The Voice
Javier Colon, Season 1 (2011)
Team Adam
“My oldest, who’s 3½, said, ‘Daddy! Daddy! We saw you win on TV!'” Colon told reporters proudly after the win. “They were in a holding area and she said, ‘We saw you win on TV, Daddy!’ ‘Yeah, baby, Daddy won.’ ”
Releases: Javier (2003), Left of Center (2006), Come Through for You (2011), Gravity (2016)
Jermaine Paul, Season 2 (2012)
Team Blake
Despite his phenomenal final performance, when he sang R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly,” Paul said his confidence was low going into the finale. “I didn’t feel good about the overall outcome,” he told PEOPLE soon after. “I didn’t know if I was going to win or not…I am very shocked. I honestly was ready to accept not winning. But I’m so excited.”
Releases: No albums, but his cover of "I Believe I Can Fly" made the Billboard charts, as did his duet on “Soul Man” with coach Blake Shelton.
Cassadee Pope, Season 3 (2012)
Team Blake
“I would love to do the pop/rock thing, but I know that I gained some amazing country fans and I know how hard it is to get into that world,” the Florida native said after the win. “I’d love to add a country music element to it a bit. I used to cover country music when I was a kid and it’s stylistically part of my voice somehow.”
Releases: Frame by Frame (2013) as well as a 2017 Grammy nomination for "Think of You," her duet with Chris Young
Danielle Bradbery, Season 4 (2013)
Team Blake
“I’m so thankful,” said an overwhelmed-looking Bradbery, just 16, after her win as her eyes brimmed with tears. “I’m sorry, I’m speechless.”
Releases: Danielle Bradbery (2013), I Don’t Believe We’ve Met (2017)
Tessanne Chin, Season 5 (2013)
Team Adam
“It’s just been an amazing journey and I could not do this without the little island of Jamaica,” Chin said immediately prior to her win. “But I most importantly could not do it without the amazing new family and supporters I have here in the U.S. Thank you for accepting me and thank you for bringing me this far.”
Releases: In Between Words (2010), Count on My Love (2014)
Josh Kaufman, Season 6 (2014)
Team Usher
“I can’t even talk,” Kaufman said after winning the competition. “I’m overwhelmed. I’m surprised. I’m happy. I’m relieved. This has been so much more of an experience than I ever could have imagined.”
Releases: The New Etiquette (2012), Josh Kaufman (2016)
Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 7 (2014)
Team Blake
"To me one of the coolest things that has happened is to hear the folks that say, 'I don't like country music' or 'I don't listen to country music but I love what you do,'" he told ET soon after the win.
Releases: Craig Boyd (2008), I Ain’t No Quitter (2013), Top Shelf (2017)
Sawyer Fredericks, Season 8 (2015)
Team Pharrell
“To have America just embrace my music and embrace me has been amazing,” Fredericks said. “I almost don’t know what to say. I can say ‘thank you’ but it’s just not enough.”
Releases: A Good Storm (2016)
Jordan Smith, Season 9 (2015)
Team Adam
“Every week I am just shocked,” he told Parade of the news. “It still doesn’t seem real. I don’t think it will ever become normal. Some artists work their whole life for chances like this. I never imagined a year ago that I would be here and doing this and be so successful. Every week, I am surprised and blown away, and humbled by it, honestly.”
Releases: Something Beautiful (2016), ‘Tis the Season (2016)
Alisan Porter, Season 10 (2016)
Team Christina
“I’m proud of everybody,” she told PEOPLE after her final show. “I’m proud of the season. I think it was such a strong season of incredible performances. I’m just grateful to be a part of it. The ride doesn’t end here. I’m going to keep going and making as much music as humanly possible.”
Releases: Alisan Porter (2009), Who We Are (2014)
Sundance Head, Season 11 (2016)
Team Blake
“It’s been really important for me to be able to come into your living room,” Head told PEOPLE after the show. “I just hope that I bring joy to you when you listen to my music.”
Releases: 2016 & Gruene (2012), Soul Country (2015)
Chris Blue, Season 12 (2017)
Team Alicia
“I would love to win because not even for myself, but because of everybody who has poured in love and support — my family and my coach,” Blue told reporters after the show. “I want it for them more than I want it for myself. It would be an honor to win this competition for them.”
Releases: Blue issued the song “Money on You,” which he debuted on the season finale of The Voice.
Chloe Kohanski, Season 13, (2017)
Team Blake
“I never had a moment where I thought I have this in the bag. It instilled a lot of confidence in me. No matter what I was walking away with I have a sense of who I am,” the 23-year-old Nashville native told reporters after the finale. “I believe Blake when he says he does take care of his team. I’m very stoked that we won this together, that’s very fun. It’s not just for the show, it’s real.”
Releases: Kohanski released her debut single, “Wish I Didn’t Love You,” following her win.