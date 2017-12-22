A Complete Guide to Every Winner of The Voice

Jermaine Paul, Season 2 (2012)

Team Blake

Despite his phenomenal final performance, when he sang R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly,” Paul said his confidence was low going into the finale. “I didn’t feel good about the overall outcome,” he told PEOPLE soon after. “I didn’t know if I was going to win or not…I am very shocked. I honestly was ready to accept not winning. But I’m so excited.”

Releases: No albums, but his cover of "I Believe I Can Fly" made the Billboard charts, as did his duet on “Soul Man” with coach Blake Shelton.