The Voice Coaches Are Stickin' to the Rivers and Lakes They're Used To: See Their 'Waterfalls' Cover

The ’90s are alive and well on The Voice set.

Season 12 coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys have teamed up to deliver an acoustic performance of TLC‘s Grammy-nominated 1994 hit song “Waterfalls” – and it’s required listening.

With Keys on, well, keys, and Shelton and Levine on guitar, the foursome trade off taking the lead on vocals that include the well-known lyrics: “Don’t go chasing waterfalls / Please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you’re used to / I know that you’re gonna have it your way or nothing at all / But I think you’re moving too fast.”

The coaches are also joined by two other musicians for the video, which has a vintage vibe and kicks off in black and white.

At the end of the clip, Levine declares, “That’s how you sing, America.”

Season 12 brings the return of Stefani, who sat out last season while Miley Cyrus took over her big red chair. She’s hoping to unseat boyfriend Shelton as resident victor: the country crooner won season 11 with Sundance Head.

Shelton is a force to be reckoned with, however: he’s won an impressive five times!

The Voice premieres on Feb. 27