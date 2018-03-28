Sexiest Man Showdown! Blake Shelton Critiques Adam Levine's Outfit in The Voice Blooper Reel

The coaches of The Voice have as much fun teasing each other behind the scenes as they do onscreen.

In a blooper reel from the battle rounds shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Adam Levine takes the heat about everything from his hair to his outfit from his team advisor Julia Michaels and fellow coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

“You look like Doc,” Michaels says of Levine’s blond hair, referencing the Back to the Future inventor Emmett “Doc” Brown, in the clip.

“Well, he was a genius,” responded Levine. “So thank you.”

When Clarkson and Shelton get together with Levine backstage, they take it one step further by joking about his outfit, which includes a leather jacket, black T-shirt and navy sweatpants with a red stripe down the side.

“It’s almost like you’re rebelling,” Clarkson says as Levine corrects her: “It’s not almost like I’m rebelling.”

“It’s pretty much like you’re rebelling,” she agrees. “It’s like, ‘I will wear my tracksuit with my [Timberlands]!'”

Shelton adds, “I almost feel like you have some clothes for sale and you decided to go ahead and wear them … no matter if it matched or not.”

“This outfit cost more than your life,” Levine jokingly jabs back.

While working with his advisor Trace Adkins, Shelton couldn’t help but bring up his reigning title as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“You’re one of those guys that say, ‘Man, that’s bull crap the Patriots keep winning,'” Shelton tells a straight-faced Adkins. “But they’re really good. I’m really sexy. That’s why I win ‘Sexy Man of the Year.’ Look how sexy I am. Look at me.”

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson

“If it wasn’t true, I wouldn’t have the title,” Shelton continues, and Adkins quips, “If only they knew.”

Elsewhere in the outtakes, Clarkson jokes she’s like a “fine glass of wine” while giving advice to her contestant with her advisor Hailee Steinfeld, and Keys bonds with her former contestant Jaclyn Lovey — who was stolen by Shelton on Monday’s show — over having the same birthday.

“Aquarius, super cool hippie vibes,” Keys says. Her advisor Shawn Mendes adds of the women’s shared birthday: “That’s good luck.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.