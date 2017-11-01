Music
The Sweetest Things Selena Gomez and Her Best Friend (and Kidney Donor) Francia Raisa Have Said About One Another
The friends first met way back in their Disney Channel and ABC Family days, and now call each other “sisters” — see the other heartwarming things they’ve said about one another
"The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered. The fact that she was a match, that's unbelievable. That's not real."
— Gomez, on Raisa volunteering to donate her kidney to Gomez, on the Today show
"I never regretted it, at all. I'm really honored and grateful that I was able to do that for her. It was never a question, never a regret."
— Raisa, on the decision to donate her kidney, on the Today show
“I love her to death. She’s my sister and she is one of the sweetest girls I know. She is so caring and so loving and so nurturing. She’s awesome. I don’t know where she came from.”
— Raisa, on their friendship, to Wetpaint
"She did [save my life.] That's it."
— Gomez, on the gift Raisa gave her, on the Today show
"What I wanted more than anything was for us to be together, so I got a space for us to be in, together."
— Gomez, on recovery, on the Today show
"Six years ago Disney and ABC Family had the stars of their shows go to the Children's Hospital. Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked."
— Raisa, on her first meeting with Gomez, to Latina
"I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Whether it's crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there. I am obsessed with every memory we've built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It's been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I'm so so so proud of you."
— Raisa, wishing Gomez a happy birthday, on Instagram
