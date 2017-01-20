The Second (or Third) Act of Guided by Voices’ Tobin Sprout

Fans of Guided by Voices, one of the pillars of American indie rock throughout the 1990s, would occasionally get a break from Robert Pollard’s swinging-for-the-rafters tenor when the band’s George Harrison figure, Tobin Sprout, would offer up one of his lovely, delicate compositions like “Awful Bliss” from the group’s landmark recording Bee Thousand.

Sprout’s tremulous, high voice and guitar were hardly his only contributions to GBV. His home studio and four-track recorder were the band’s home base for his ten-year tenure for the band, and much of their defining lo-fi sound is credited to his input.

The 61-year-old Sprout quit GBV in 1997 to spend more time with his family and re-devote himself to his career as an illustrator, but he’s returned to music sporadically since then, and this year is releasing a full-length, The Universe and Me.

First and foremost, I was interested in seeing whether Sprout preferred being called the George Harrison or the Scottie Pippen of GBV. For the record, he chose Pippen.

Sprout’s speaking voice is far lower than his singing voice, which he attributes to doing the high harmonies over Pollard’s lead. “A lot of times I’ll try to write songs in a lower register, and I really have to work at it,” he says. His singing voice hasn’t aged at all, though, as is evident by The Universe and Me’s soaring single, “Future Boy Today/Man of Tomorrow,” which was originally intended for a Guided by Voices release.

“There’s about three or four songs on it that were kind of proposed for the next GBV album, and then a lot of the other stuff was … I started going back through these old files on http://recording%20software Logic, stuff that I had forgotten about. I started piecing the album together from there, but a lot of them I just left the way they were. I still have quite a bit left.”

“I usually need like a week to get back into it,” Sprout says of writing songs. “I’ll head up to the studio and sit at the piano and pound things out. Sometimes it’ll click or it won’t, but usually after the third day I’ll start getting into the groove. I’ll go back and forth between the art, too.”

Sprout’s career in visual art has moved into the realm of children’s books; he published his first, Elliott, in 2009. “With books it’s almost harder,” he says. “Because with a song there’s only one page. Writing the kid’s book was probably the hardest writing I’ve had to do.”

“I started working with these sort of surreal characters, April and Elliott, and did a couple of paintings, and there was a publisher that was at my gallery showing and asked if I wanted to write a book around them. I really enjoy doing them, but it’s not something I’d on doing.”

Sprout, who describes himself as “kind of a homebody,” left GBV right after his daughter was born. “Looking back, I’m glad I did,” he says. “It was one of those things where I thought, ‘Well, I’m gonna have to leave the band, but I’ll get to be home with my kids.’ And now they’re grown, so I can head back into this other world.”

The Universe & Me is out now on Burger Records. Sprout will be touring behind the record in the spring.