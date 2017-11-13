The Must-See Moments from the 2017 MTV EMAs: From Demi Lovato’s Domination to Eminem’s Return

SHAWN MENDES WINS BIG

Shawn Mendes was the big winner at the MTV EMA awards in London on Sunday night. Along with picking up the best song award for "There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back," the Canadian also went home with the awards for best artist and biggest fans.

Mendes was also one of the star attractions on a huge night at the SSE Arena in the shadow of London’s Wembley Stadium. MTV pulled out all the stops, with an ever-evolving stage bringing surprises throughout the night, and artists appearing at all corners of the arena.